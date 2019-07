NEW YORK: Experian, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported a 4 per cent rise in revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from higher business across automotive, health, business credit and decision analytics segments in North America, its largest market.

Revenue from running data checks in North America jumped 9 per cent for the three months ended June 30, said the FTSE 100 company, which runs 28 credit bureaus globally. Experian and its peers Equifax and TransUnion generate credit reports, including on bankruptcies and court judgments, and scores based on borrowing and payment habits of consumers.

Consumer services performed well, Experian said, adding that 21 million US consumers now use its free membership platform to check their credit scores.

Revenue from business-to-business category rose 6 per cent, bolstered by higher credit volumes, mortgage and contributions from new products.

— Reuters

