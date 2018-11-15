Expect rains in from Nov 19 to 24 – Al Hajar

Coinciding with the National Day holidays, rains are expected from November 19 to 24, said the Met Office.

However, these weather conditions will be confined to Al Hajar Mountains.

A trough is developing around the Al Hajar Mountains, according to the weather forecaster.

“We would have to wait until Sunday to mention the exact areas that might receive the shower,” said the weather forecaster.

The weather condition will be associated with northeasterly wind bringing in cool temperatures.

Caution is to be practiced while approaching wadis and not to cross them during the rain due to risk of flash floods. People have been urged to avoid adventures in the sea in the Musandam as the sea conditions are expected to be rough until November 22nd.

After November 22nd, the winds are likely to move away from sea to land toward the desert area. “And that is what is going to bring in the cool temperatures.”

Meanwhile there have been cloud development over Al-Hajar Mountains during afternoon with late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches over South AL-Sharqiya and AL-Wusta Governorates in the recent days.

Today mainly clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with chances of late night to early morning low clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and similar weather conditions are expected for Friday as well.