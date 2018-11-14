Expect rains from Nov 19 to 24

Muscat, Nov 14 – Coinciding with the National Day holidays, rains are expected from November 19 to 24, said the Met Office. However, these weather conditions will be confined to the mountainous areas of Al Hajar. A trough is developing around the Al Hajar mountains, according to the weather forecaster. The weather condition will be associated with northeasterly winds bringing in cool temperatures. The Met Office has warned against approaching/crossing the wadis during rains due to the risk of flash floods. People have been urged to avoid adventures in the sea in Musandam as the sea conditions are expected to be rough until November 22. After November 22, winds are likely to move away from sea to land towards the desert area, which would bring in cool temperatures. On Thursday, clear skies are expected over most of the Sultanate with chances of late night to early morning low clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea. Similar conditions are expected on Friday as well.

Lakshmi Kothaneth