MUSCAT, March 20

The wait was finally over. The expatriate community in the Sultanate was as excited as the citizens over the opening of the new Muscat International Airport on Tuesday. While some had a feel of the airport on the first day, many were eager to have a dekko. This is what they had to say about the airport.

The long wait is finally over. Can’t wait to see the brand new airport terminal. Yet, another reason to travel. Congratulations Oman.

Neelam Singh, VLCC

My flight just landed at the new airport. It is nice and convenient for the passengers. The future looks promising for Oman’s business and tourism sectors.

Nittakaran,

Diplomat from Thailand

It is of great pleasure to see the opening of new airport. Congratulations to Oman for this fantastic project.

Dr Sameh Kuzman,

Royal Hospital

I am travelling to Dubai. Impressive. More than my expectations on the first day of operations. I thought there would be a lot of difficulty in checking in or boarding. Check-in time was less than 10 minutes and boarding check in five minutes. Very smooth.

Khanitta Saunders

I’ll miss the original terminal as it represented the Muscat of days gone by, but I’m hugely excited to see the new terminal open. It shows the rest of the world just how advanced and creative Oman is.

Chris Birks, Hi FM

After a long wait, SalamAir family is so happy to see the airport come to life. Seeing all working to achieve their goal makes us very proud.

Reena Abdurahman, IOCC manager, SalamAir

It makes a great impression on visitors coming from across the globe. It is a perfect gift for Oman Air to celebrate its 25th birthday. We wish great success to the people of Oman.

Virgino Rikaryanto, Embassy of Indonesia

Congratulations for the best gift of the era. I extend my wishes to all who have been a part of this great venture.

Sheeba Vimoj, housewife

Initially, we merely saw sketches of how the new airport would look like. Slowly but steadily, we saw the actual pictures of each segment as they were perfected. Now, as we witness the new airport in all its grandeur, it’s even better than all the photos put together. It’s convenient for both passengers as well as the crew. It’s a pleasure to just soak in the experience.

Antara Bose, model/influencer

Its construction began when I was in school. It’s been more then 10 years now. Can’t wait to see Oman’s most awaited project.

Danish Fareed Khan, Events Director

I am excited to travel through the new airport. We are proud that it has commenced its operations. Good luck.

Zubariya Siddique,

Oman Dental College

We are excited. It is one of the first few things a person uses to judge a country. It’s a source of pride to get such a modern facility.

Gabriel Aquino,

oil and gas engineer

It’s an iconic structure and a pride of Oman in every sense. It will catapult Oman’s status in the world arena as a well-connected and most preferred destination for business and pleasure.

P Chandrasekr,

Jawad Sultan Group LLC

Oman is a very special place in the Middle East. The new airport looks exciting and efficient. Waiting to experience it.

Farhana Vohra,

acclaimed designer

Both its exteriors and interiors are awesome. Congrats and best wishes. A big salute to all those who worked for this wonderful project.

Francis Gabriel, Genetco

It is spectacular. I am looking forward to my next trip to go around and witness in person the shops and services at the new airport.

Fatima el Madkouri, Gutech

I’ve been lucky to have been part of the airport trial runs. The country is proud. Many of them, I am sure, are waiting to see what it offers.

Darwish Ellickal,

Al Omaniya Financial Services

Yet another reason to be happy about landing in Muscat.

Rana Khadra, PR manager

I am sure with the latest technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, it would soon be ranked among top 10 airports in the world.

Shaileswran, MD,

Apollo Hospital

Another milestone for the Sultanate. I am sure it will attract many stakeholders and boost tourism in the country.

Salu Jose, Oman Specialised Nursing Institute

As other international airports, we too can experience silent airport policy. Now passengers will rely on digital displays and signs for information rather than the public address system.

Noushad Rahuman, Muscat International Shipping and Logistics LLC

A milestone in the history of Oman. The wise leadership of His Majesty and the hard work of the citizens and people has opened the doors of Oman to the world through this phenomenal event.

Arun Kumar, marketing manager, KOTRA

A new airport at par with global standards. Tourism will see an increase in leaps and bounds. I am personally looking forward to travelling through the airport.

Rekha Premraj

This is a landmark achievement. It will have a vital role in developing economic, cultural, social and tourist environments of the Sultanate.

Boban M P, CEO, UAE Exchange

Share on: WhatsApp