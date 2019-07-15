Main Oman 

Expats held with illegal furniture

Muscat:

Muscat: A number of expatriates arrested and large quantity of furniture made of used woods seized in the Wilayat of Barka. The Public authority of Consumer Protection (PACP) said

The arrests and seizure were made following information that expat workers were manufacturing and storing furniture in a farm in the Wilayat of Barka, PACP said.

A statement from the consumer watchdog said the farm was raided in coordination with the Public Prosecution and the Royal Oman Police.

The items included sofas made of used wood, sewing machines, an electric and manual saw, as well as cutting and drilling tools.

According to a statement from PACP, fraudulent practice of producing, manufacturing, offering or distributing toxic, counterfeit, spoilt goods, or practising or attempting to practice deception, publicity or fraud to market such goods is totally banned in the country.

“The Authority is continuing with its efforts to combat commercial fraud to protect consumer from violators who engage in illicit act to make a quick profit. Violators will be punished in accordance with different articles in the Consumer Protection Law”, Yousuf bin Ahmed al Riyami, Assistant Director of Barka Department, PACP said.

He also appealed to all consumers to communicate with the Authority in case of noticing any violations.

