Expats held for running illegal catering in Suhar

Muscat, Dec 8 – An expat was arrested for running an illegal catering business in unhygienic conditions by the inspectors of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) in Suhar.

According to the authority, inspectors raided the premises where the defendant was making snacks in a shop that lacked permits and approvals for running an eatery. Investigations further revealed that the defendant supplied food to local shops contrary to regulations.

During the raid, the PACP team seized cooking utensils and materials for making samosas.

The expat’s assistants, who helped in cooking and distributing the food, were also detained.

They were referred to prosecution for further proceedings.

Abdulrahman bin Salem al Qasimi, Director-General of PACP in Suhar, said that the Consumer Protection Law obliged restaurants and eateries to obtain approvals and licenses, and follow food safety and hygiene. He urged consumers to report illegal restaurant and catering services to the Authority.

In a separate development, the Department of Consumer Protection in South Al Sharqiyah fined an expat RO 500 for storing tobacco above permissible quantity. The joint-raid followed a tip-off received by the Authority.