Expats held for posing as cops

Muscat: Three Asian expats were arrested on charges of impersonating as policemen, a statement from the Royal Oman Police read. ROP said the accused looted other expats posing as police officers. A statement put out by ROP said, “The Criminal Investigation Department of Seeb and Al Khoudh Police Stations arrested three expats of Asian nationality for impersonating a police officer, stopping other expats and stealing their money.” Officials have said that investigation is underway.

