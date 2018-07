Salalah: The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) has rescued an expat’s hand stuck in an electric mixer in the Wilayat of Salalah. PACDA tweeted that “an expat’s hand successfully rescued after getting stuck in an electric mixer in Al Mehaislah in the Wilayat of Salalah. The expat was transferred to the hospital via the Authority ambulance.

