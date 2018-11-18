Expats can’t farm in land

Muscat, Nov 18 – The non-Omanis or expatriates in Oman have been barred from ownership of land in some designated places. Expatriates have also been barred from using the land for agricultural purposes across governorates. The Royal Decree 29/2018 issued recently prohibited non-Omani ownership of lands and real estate in some places. It says the Minister of Housing will issue bylaws, regulations and decisions for implementation of the provisions of the law. Accordingly, Article 1 bans the ownership of real estate/land for non-Omanis in Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except Salalah), Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jabal Al Akhdar and Jabal Shams, any mountains and islands of strategic importance that are situated near palaces, security and military apparatus and ancient archaeological lanes determined by the competent authorities.

As per Article 2, non-Omanis will be prohibited from utilising their lands and properties for agricultural use in all governorates. Article 3 says any person who loses Omani nationality or who has withdrawn shall dispose of the land assigned to him by the state and located in places as listed in the Article (1) of the law to an Omani person by any means of disposal determined by law to transfer the property. This transaction needs to be done within two years from the date of the loss of Omani nationality or its withdrawal. The time may be extended for one year only after the approval of the Minister of Housing in coordination with the competent authorities. Articles 4 and 5 say that if a person (one who loses Omani nationality) does act during the stipulated period, the court would sell these land and real estate to Omani persons at the request of the Minister of Housing.

