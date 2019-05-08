Expats arrested for unlicensed commercial food preparation

Muscat: The food inspectors from the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources have raided several farms and residences used by expatriates to prepare food for commercial distribution to local restaurants and cafes.

Establishments will be charged for between RO 100 and RO 5,000 for manufacturing food items without a licence or dealing with adulterated or harmful substances not suitable for human consumption.

Selling food products in unlicensed places or selling unsourced products (not having or attributed to a known source or origin) will invite a fine of not less than RO 100 and not more than RO 500.

Establishments will be charged a fine of not less than RO 100 and not more than RO 500 if their staff is not adequately trained in food safety as per the guidelines issued by the competent quality control authorities.