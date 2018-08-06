Expats arrested for stabbing person to death: ROP

Muscat: The police have arrested two Asian expatriates with charges of stabbing one person to death and causing injuries to another, a statement on Sunday.

A official statement from Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the crime too place following a quarrel between the victims and the accused. Two defendants managed to escape after committing the crime but due to intense search operations, one of the accused was arrested in North Batinah governorate and the other in Al Wusta governorate.