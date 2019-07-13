Expats amenable to limiting remittances by investing in Oman

MUSCAT, JULY 14 – A pilot study of personal remittance outflows suggests that expatriates are open to retaining part of earnings within Oman if they see opportunities for investment in three key areas: business, real estate, and the financial markets. The preliminary study, conducted by a Salalah-based professor, represents the first known effort by Oman-based researchers to understand the trends driving remittance outflows in the Sultanate, with a view to offering expatriates viable alternatives for retaining part of their earnings in-country.

According to figures published by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), remittances by expatriate workers totalled RO 3.774 billion in 2017, down from a peak of RO 4.2 billion in 2015. The downtrend, attributable to the current fiscal and economic downturn, brought to an abrupt end a prolonged period of year-on-year growth in expat remittances. “A better understanding of remittances is needed in order to frame a strategy that facilitates the retention of outward remittances so that those funds could help drive Oman’s diversification programme,” said Dr Mohammed Ahmar Uddin (pictured), Assistant Professor, Dhofar University. “So we conducted a pilot study into the pattern of remittances of expatriates and their investment preferences in Oman.”

Presenting the findings of his study at a recent banking industry event, Dr Ahmar Uddin said he was inspired by a 2016 World Bank report that ranked the Sultanate 14th in a global listing of countries with the highest outward remittances. Given the adverse implications of such large outflows to the domestic economy, the researcher decided to poll a representative number of expatriates for their thoughts on incentives that could persuade them to hold back part of their earnings in the Sultanate.

The sample covered almost all of the 14 different nationalities that together make up the majority of expatriates living and working in the Sultanate. They included Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistani, Egyptians, Syrians, Lebanese, Sudanese and many people hailing from various Western and African countries.

“As remittance outflows are huge for a country like Oman, it is important to understand the factors that can affect the outflow and at the same time how they can be retained in-country,” said Dr Ahmar Uddin.

“There are numerous motivations behind remittances: Insurance motives are those viewed as potential sources of income to insure against external distress; Altruism related remittances cover outflows to relatives in home countries; Self-interest driven remittances are those used for investment or entrepreneurial purposes as well as personal consumption; and Contractual obligations cover remittances used to reimburse debts that the family builds up to pay for the expatriate’s migration.”

Significantly, the study found that local investment preferences depended on a range of factors, including gender, age, occupation, number of dependents residing with the expatriate in the Sultanate, duration of stay in Oman and so on. Their preferences for investing part of their incomes essentially boiled down to three choices: business, real estate and financial markets, Dr Ahmar Uddin noted.

Going forward, the researcher plans to build on the study by targeting a larger cohort of expatriates across different professional backgrounds and income brackets. “Many expatriates did voice a desire — at least in principle — to plough back part of their income into the local economy and thereby support Oman’s economic development amid the current economic challenges. They feel a moral duty to do so, partly because of the welcoming and hospitable nature of their hosts and partly because a healthy economy would bode well for the country’s guest workers as well. Perhaps, with the right economic incentives and regulatory safeguards, expatriates can be motivated to invest part of their earnings in-country,” he added.

[The researcher can be contacted by email at: ahmaruddin@gmail.com]

Related