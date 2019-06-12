Expatriates in health sector at 61 per cent

MUSCAT: Omanisation rate among consultants in the health ministry stands at 64 per cent, doctors at 39 per cent, while the number of expatriates in the health sector stand at 61 per cent. This was revealed by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, when he was hosted by the Health and Environment Committee of the Majlis Ash’shura on Wednesday. The meeting was held in the presence of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Mohammed bin Abubaker al Ghassani, Deputy Chairman, Ali bin Khalfan al Qutaiti, Chairman of the Health and Environment Committee, members of the committee, and Majlis members.

The discussions focused on several topics including the Ministry of Health’s plans regarding Omanisation, and replacement of expatriates during the next five years, health insurance, as well as the financial deficit and the reasons for low budget for the ministry and its impact on health services, in addition to investments in health sector and the role of private sector.

It also discussed the implications of raising fees for services in the private and public health sectors, as well as the importance of providing specialised healthcare (level-3) in the various governorates, in addition to the ministry’s position on health projects which have not been implemented or are planned to be implemented.

During the meeting, the health minister highlighted the ministry’s efforts in recent years and the most important achievements at international and domestic levels. He said that in spite of the difficulties in funding and budget constraints faced by the sector in recent years, the Sultanate has succeeded in maintaining its position among the countries in the field of health services.

The members raised a number of queries on various aspects of the health system, including Omanisation and replacement of expatriate employees, and the situation of job-seekers and their employment in health institutions in public and private sectors.

The minister said that all Omani graduates from medical colleges have been either employed or trained, stressing that the ministry absorbs all medical graduates and provide them various training programmes.

During the session, extensive discussions were held on various issues concerning the health sector, including demand to strengthen medical services in various governorates of the Sultanate, and to review the fee imposed on some health services in private health institutions. The members appealed to the ministry to intensify the control of the standardisation of the purchase of medicines in all health institutions in the Sultanate, and to monitor the quality of medications prescribed by various public and private health institutions. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Planning Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Health Affairs, and Sayyid Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidy, Health Affairs Adviser at the Ministry. — ONA

