Expatriates consitute 12.5% of staff in civil service

Muscat: The Omanisation percentage in Oman’s civil service sector is 87.5, which grew from 1,750 in 1970 to 174,107 in 2018, according to Sheikh Khalid bin Omar bin Said al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service while addressing the majlis A’Shura on Sunday.

Males occupy around 51.6 per cent of positions. Sheikh Khalid bin Omar bin Said al Marhoon, in his statement, added that the majority of expatriates (12.5 per cent in the civil service sector) is employed in the medical and educational sectors.

He said the government sector is no longer taking expatriates and there has been a process to replace the existing expatriate staff with Omanis.

He said the implementation of several projects has been postponed due to the current economic situation.

One of the important decisions taken during the economic crisis was not to disturb the salary payments of the employees and instead go for a freeze on promotions.

Most of the Omani employees in the civil service sector are in the age group 30 and 40, of which 47.4 per cent of them have a bachelor’s degree.

The civil service sector includes three government apparatus that implement the Civil Service Law and its executive regulations. The Ministry of Education is the largest employer with 82, 010 employees, followed by the Ministry of Health with 39,141 employees, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs with 7,328 employees.

The minister said the issue of employees taking sick leaves is not that serious.

The organisations with the least number of employees are the Supreme Committee for National Day Celebrations that has 39 employees, the National Museum (46) and the Higher Judicial Institute with 54 staff members.

Even during challenging times, there have been recruitments in the special sectors such as the military, private sector, and some government apparatus.

During the session, a member inquired about the mechanisms in place to measure the performance of employees in the public sector.