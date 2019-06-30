Expatriate visa ban for some jobs extended

MUSCAT, JUNE 30 – The Ministry of Manpower on Sunday extended the ban on recruitment of foreign workers in some professions in the

private sector. The ministry said in a statement that it would extend the suspension of workers for carpentry, metal, aluminium workshops and brick factories for six months. “During the period of ban, private sector establishments are banned from recruiting foreign workers to the professions specified in Ministerial Decision No 122/2014. The decision will continue for a period of six months from July 3,” the statement said.

However, the ban will not apply to the existing visa holders. In a decision in the beginning of June, the ministry had placed a number of professions in sales, marketing and procurement and some in the construction sector under extended ban. According to figures from the Ministry of Manpower, around 27,000 Omanis were appointed in 2019 in the private sector. The figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of expatriates in the construction sector plummeted by 12.9 per cent to reach 527,729 in April this year against 556,623 in the same month last year.