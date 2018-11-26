Expat workforce on the fall again

Muscat: The expatriate workforce in the Sultanate continues to drop, data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) says.

During the 10-month period from January to October this year, the number of expatriate workers fell by 3.3 per cent with the Muscat governorate witnessing the highest fall of 4.7 per cent.

According to data from the NCSI, the decrease is from 1,854,880 at the end of December 2017 to 1,797,613 in October this year.

Indians, although fell by 3.8 per cent, constitute the largest number than any other nationalities with 664,227 expatriate workers while Bangladeshis are in the second spot with a fall of 4.4 per cent to 663,618 during the period.

The number of Pakistanis at the end of October stood at 219,901 with drop of 6.9 per cent. The lowest fall was registered by Sri Lankans with 0.3 per cent to reach 20,553, while workers from Nepal increased by 1 per cent at 17,236 during the period.

While people from Uganda witnessed the highest growth of 38.7 per cent to reach 32,792 workers, Philipinos and Egyptians registered an increase of 6 per cent at 47,296 and 11.1 per cent at 31,143, respectively.