Expat woman falls off mountain in Salalah

Muscat – A female Asian expatriate lost life following a fall from a mountain in the Mughsil area of Salalah on Saturday, reported the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA).

The authorities have called on all visitors to Dhofar during Khareef Season to follow guidelines and do not approach dangerous slopes.

Two citizens were also rescued after they got stranded in the waterfalls of Wadi Darbat in Taqa, Salalah. They are reported to be in good health.