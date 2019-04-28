Expat visa ban on some professions extended

MUSCAT, April 28 – Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, has issued a Ministerial Decision 2019/200 to temporarily suspend the recruitment of expatriate workforce in some sectors. Article 1 of the decision said that the recruitment of expatriates in the private sector establishments engaged in construction and cleaning work shall be not allowed for a period of six months. It may be noted that the ban, which has been in place since 2014, is extended every six months to regulate the labour market in the country as per the market demands.

The decision is based on the Labour Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 35/2003 and Ministerial Decision 2014/338. Article 2 said that the decision is not applicable to establishments with 100 employees or more, establishments involved in the implementation of government projects, firms with full-time managers and registered with the Public Authority for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises and insured by the Public Authority for Social Insurance. It added that firms rated as excellent by the Ministry of Manpower and ones operating in the free zones are exempted from the decision.