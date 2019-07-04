Expat bachelor evicted from residential building

An expat worker was evicted from a residential building in Bausher by the officials from the Muscat Municipality following a court order in this regard.

According to an online statement by the municipality on Wednesday, the expat bachelor was evicted from the residence of his stay as he violated local order 23/92, by living in a residential area.

“The legal follow-up department at the Directorate General of Muscat Municipality in Bausher, in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police, executed the judicial order regarding bachelor accommodation”, the statement said.

The complaint about the bachelor staying in family residential was referred to the court as the municipality could not carry out the settlement.

“The laws do not allow establishment of a building that combines residential and single-family housing,” the statement said.

Article 31 (d) of Local Order No 23/92 on the regulation of buildings in the Governorate of Muscat stipulates no housing complexes or buildings shall be allowed as residence of workers or bachelors.

At the same time, Article 101 of the Local Order says, “no building shall be constructed or used except for the purpose of which the permit was issued and consistent with the usage category and the planning structure of the area.”

Related