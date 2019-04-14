Local Main 

Expat arrested in money fraud case: ROP

Oman Observer

Muscat: An expat of an African nationality has been arrested on money fraud charges, said Royal Oman Police (ROP).

According to ROP, the accused managed to convince a citizen to hand over RO35,000 and receive a bag with forged papers, which will help the victim receive RO2 million.

The victim was also asked to pay an additional amount of RO15,000 to open the bag

Police found various tools used to practice sorcery during a raid at the suspect’s house in Azaiba following interrogation.

