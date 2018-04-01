Exhibition promotes locally made products

MUSCAT: The five-day Oman National Products Exhibition (ONEX), organised by the East Coast for Organising Exhibitions, opened on Sunday evening at the Holiday Inn Hotel.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, who praised the organisation of the exhibition, which highlighted the efforts of the local industries, expressing his admiration for what he saw of diversity, technology, high quality and affordable prices.

He explained in a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA) that this exhibition has a large economic dimension in terms of marketing and promotion of these products, which deserve to be displayed in tourist places, hotels and ministries, hoping that there will be an awareness of such exhibitions or a special channel for these craft products.

For his part, Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Executive Chairman of the Public Authority for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (Riyada), said that what he saw of the products indicates the quality of the Omani product and the ambition of these young people.

The exhibition aims to promote and support the role of the private sector in the development and encourage the industry through the exhibition sector, which seeks to market Omani products and refining the capabilities of entrepreneurs who own these projects.

More than 65 Omani entrepreneurs from various Omani industries, such as perfume, incense, fashion, honey products, foodstuffs and a range of household products participate in the exhibition.

— ONA

