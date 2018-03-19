Exhibition depicts ‘357 Years of Oman-UK Relations’

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) launched the “357 Years of Oman-United Kingdom Relations” exhibition under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

The exhibition aims to introduce the relations between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom in political, economic and cultural spheres in the past and the current era and highlight the common interests of the two countries.

The exhibition, held at the exhibition hall at the Student Services Center from March 19 to 21, aims to attract students from various universities, private colleges and schools to share the historical information, which links the two countries to the society in a modern and innovative way.

It is organised by the History and Archaeology Society at the Deanship of Student Affairs, in cooperation with the Political Science Group at the College of Economics and Political Science at the University.

It features a number of booths; the first booth introduces the group and clarifies the idea of the exhibition and its objectives.

The second booth (political relations) sheds light on the chronology of the historical relations between Oman and UK, the economic booth discusses the most important economic activities between the two nations.

The “travellers and orientalists booth”, shares information on the British travellers and orientalists who visited the Sultanate.

The other two stations are the photography booth and the hospitality booth.

