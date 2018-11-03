Exercises boost national capabilities: Sayyid Badr

MAHOUT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, said that precise planning, organisation and implementation witnessed at the final practical demonstration of exercises Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 is a source of pride for the high level of training and qualification the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other military sectors have attained. Having presided over the final practical demonstration of exercises Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 on Saturday, Sayyid Badr hailed the high capabilities of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and its military ability in dealing with modern weapons and equipment particularly in the joint operations with the friendly British Royal Armed Forces during exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3.

Sayyid Badr expressed his thanks to UK Royal Armed Forces for its active participation in the joint exercise, noting that the execution of the national exercise Al Shumookh 2 and the Omani-UK joint exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 constitutes a significant step on the right road to upgrade the national capabilities on all levels in order to confront the challenges that might face the nation in emergency and exceptional situations. Sayyid Badr said that the execution of Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 boosts the joint national work system and achieves the national goals laid down by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. — ONA