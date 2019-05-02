Exclusive Pics: Sharqiyah Expressway tunnels 80% complete

Muscat: The ongoing work on tunnels as part of the Sharqiyah Expressway is nearly 80 per cent complete, it was reviewed during a field visit of the government team led by the Minister of Transport and Communications, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Salem al Futtaisi, and Salim bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The ongoing construction of tunnels as part of the project in Wadi Al Aqab was reviewed during the inspection tour. Work is underway at the 650-meter-long Nedab town tunnel, which includes implementation of the civil works and also electromechanical, electrical, fire fighting and automatic control systems.

The minister urged the executing company to expedite the implementation of this project for the benefit of citizens and residents of North and South Sharqiyah and other governorates.

Work on around 30 to 90m of bridge network has been completed using special cranes.

The Sharqiyah Expressway has two tunnels one of them is 600-metre long and the other is 1,400-metre long.

Sharqiyah Expressway tunnels 80% complete, to be open for traffic by the end of the year Sharqiyah Expressway tunnels 80% complete, to be open for traffic by the end of the year Posted by Oman Observer on Thursday, May 2, 2019