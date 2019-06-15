Excise tax comes into force

The excise tax on selective goods subject to tax began on Saturday as stipulated by Royal Decree No 23/2019. An excise tax of 100 per cent will be applied on tobacco and its derivatives, energy drinks, alcohol and pork, 50 per cent on soft drinks, based on the retail price. The General Secretariat of Taxation will on Sunday organise a workshop for importers and customs agents to highlight the excise tax and tax collection mechanism for imported selective goods. The General Secretariat has uploaded the electronic notification form for the import of selective goods on its website.

