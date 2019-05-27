Ex-‘Red Warriors’ and GCC players come together for Ramadhan friendly match

Muscat, May 27 – Al Habsi Football Academy, which is run by Oman footballing icon Ali al Habsi, concluded the annual Ramadhan football tournament. The final day of the tournament included a friendly match that combined local former national team players, GCC and Arab players alongside the final match of the tournament. The friendly match which was held at Seeb Stadium late on Sunday and attended by huge number of spectators was between Ali al Habsi’s friends team and Emad al Hosni’s friends team. The match ended with a 2/2 draw. The former national players Hassan Mudhafar and Ahmed Mubarek Kanu netted the goals for Al Habsi team while Kuwaiti player Tariq Julahma and Rafeeq Saifi scored for Al Hosni team.

Many of Oman’s former national players took part at the friendly match including Ahmed Mubarek Kano, Emad al Hosni, Fawzi Bashir, Hani al Dhabit, Talal Khalfan, Ismail Ajami, Said al Shoon, Ismail al Ajmi, Hussain al Hadhari, Abdulaziz al Moqbali and others. Besides the local players, many sports icons participated in the match namely Ahmad al Harthi and some of social media stars. Also, the match recorded participation of GCC and Arabian players including: Tariq Julahma, Rafeeq Saifi, Bashar Abdullah, Nawaf al Khaldi, Badar al Mutawa, Mohammed al Kawari, Mubarek Mustafa and others.

The final match of the tournament ended with Sawadi team beating Al Rasheed team 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the regulation time.

HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmood al Said was the chief guest of the concluding match, in presence of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, Sayyid Khalid bin Hamed al Busaidi, officials and top dignitaries. After the final match, the chief guest delivered awards to the winner teams player and friendly match players. Al Habsi Football Academy is one of the local football academies that help improve the skill levels of players and help them produce talented players to join Omani clubs.

