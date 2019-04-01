Ex-PDO staffers launch specialist communications agency

Two former employees of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) have launched a business offering specialist communications consultancy to Omani companies and organisations. David Brown and Andrew Caley, who have worked in Oman for more than 14 years, are providing a range of services including media training for TV, radio and newspaper interviews, crisis management, strategic public relations and event compering.

Their company BRCA Media also offers editorial expertise in areas such as speech writing, web content development, podcasting, proofreading, and drafting reports, white papers, op-ed articles and press releases.

Andrew, who worked as a senior editor at PDO between 1999 and 2006 and with Shell in Dubai, Nigeria and the Netherlands, said: “Both David and I thoroughly enjoyed our time in Oman and working with PDO. We gained a good insight into the country and its corporate communications landscape.

“The Sultanate has so much to offer and we want to play our part in helping to publicise it to a larger audience — in Oman itself, the region and the wider world.

