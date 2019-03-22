Ex-cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On the occasion, Gambhir, 37, thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving him an opportunity to serve the country.

“I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity. I will work to take this country forward and make it a better place to live in,” Gambhir told the media after joining the BJP.

Gambhir, a resident of Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, was a high-profile campaigner for Jaitley’s 2014 contest in Punjab’s Amritsar seat which the BJP lost.

The BJP did not declare the constituency from where Gambhir will contest but informed sources said he may contest from the New Delhi constituency currently held by BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi. — IANS

Related