Ex-Aussie captain Smith to play in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bangladesh Premier League side Comilla Victorians on Tuesday announced the signing of former Australian captain Steve Smith for the upcoming edition of the Twenty20 tournament.

Victorians coach Mohammad Salahuddin said that Smith would join the team mid-January for the second phase of the BPL as a replacement for Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. “He will come after (the) first four matches in (the) Dhaka phase and join the team in (the northeastern city of) Sylhet,” he said. “Shoaib Malik won’t be able to play for the whole tournament. He will play in the first round and Steve will join after that.”

Australia’s ex-vice captain David Warner will also play in the BPL — which runs from January 5 to February 8, 2019 — having signed for the Sylhet Sixers.

Smith and Warner were handed year-long international bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in March.

The BPL will be Smith’s third T20 league outing — after Canada’s Global T20 and the Caribbean Premier League — since the ban was imposed. — AFP

