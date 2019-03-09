‘Every game is a final’: Willian peps up Chelsea

London: Willian admits every game is a “final” for Chelsea as they aim to boost their bid for a top four finish against Wolves on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri’s side have 10 Premier League matches left to overhaul fourth placed Manchester United, who are currently two points ahead of the sixth placed Blues. Chelsea have a game in hand on United and fifth placed Arsenal and could also qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. They are on course for the Europa League quarter-finals after a superb free-kick from Willian inspired a 3-0 win in their last 16 first leg against Dynamo Kiev on Thursday. But sterner tests lie in wait in Europe, while the top four race is so tight that any slip-up could be decisive.

As Brazil winger Willian acknowledges, Chelsea have no margin for error when Wolves arrive at Stamford Bridge. “Now is the moment we have to win every game,” Willian said. “Every game is a final for us now and we have to go well in every game. “We know our targets, we know what we want. We want to reach the top four, to stay there, and play Champions League next season.” Chelsea failed to qualify for the Champions League last season under Sarri’s predecessor Antonio Conte following a fifth-placed finish which led to the Italian’s sacking. Sarri remains in danger of suffering the same fate after a troubled debut season including a humiliating 6-0 loss at Manchester City and an equally dismal 4-0 thrashing at Bournemouth.

‘Positive moment’

Qualification for the Champions League is essential for Sarri to avoid the sack and recent results have offered him some much-needed breathing space. Wins over Tottenham and Fulham have kept Chelsea in touch with United, Tottenham and Arsenal in the top four battle. — AFP