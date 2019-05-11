Event to know more about Islam on May 24

MUSCAT, May 11 – An exclusive event to let the non-Muslims and new Muslims know more about Islam, feel the tenets of the religion that lived all tests of time will be held on Friday, May 24, at the Oman Exhibition and Convention Centre (OCEC), according to the sources at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MARA). Accordingly, nearly 660 people from across the continents who have tasted the sweetness of the religion and its customs and culture will gather themselves at the event titled ‘Toward Human Happiness’ to share their feelings.

“Toward Human Happiness session is held under the auspices of the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ministry and will be a window to those who want to know more about Islam with all its true instructions to mankind”, Abdurahiman al Khalili, Head of the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at the Ministry told the Observer.

The presence of Mufti Ismail Menk, acclaimed global Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe will be another attraction where he will be interacting with the audience on various matters pertaining to the religion and belief.

“This social gathering for introducing Islam to people from other faiths and educating them on the religion can be used by anyone who wishes to know more about world religions and how a harmonious life is possible among them.”

‘Ta’aruf’, currently in its 4th edition, will start at 4.30 pm with registration, followed by recitation of holy Quran, a dialogue with new Muslims, and a guest speech by Mufti Ismail Menk who will talk a out ‘Toward Human Happiness’ at length. This will be followed by a discussion and iftar and quiz competition and an exhibition on Islamic values.

Those who want to participate in the event can register through the link: www.mara.gov.om/taarufreg.aspx, Al Khalili said.

Those interested can also send an email to islamicicedept@mara.gov.om.

