European royals attend funeral of Grand Duke Jean

Luxembourg: Several hundred people joined European royalty, including Britain’s Princess Anne and King Philippe of Belgium, at Saturday’s funeral for Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Jean, who died last month at the age of 98.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was also present as mourners gathered in freezing rain at the Luxembourg cathedral, following the ceremony on giant TV screens.

Grand Duke Jean reigned as his country’s head of state for 36 years but stepped aside in 2000 in favour of his eldest son Henri.

Jean-Marie Cottong, 43, said she remembered him “for his politeness and kindness” and for his role in the liberation of the country at the end of World War II.

Luxembourg’s archbishop, Jean-Claude Hollerich, gave a homily praising the former monarch as a “man of charity” and saying that the public mourning after his death showed “the Luxembourgers loved Grand Duke Jean”.

The grand duke served in the British army, taking part in the D-Day landings and then the advance into Luxembourg.

A traditional Scottish song was played at the funeral in homage of that past. The grand duke was buried in the royal crypt located under Luxembourg’s cathedral, alongside his wife, Princess Josephine-Charlotte, who died in 2005, and his parents. — AFP

