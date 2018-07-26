European Patent Office delegation learns about patent statistics

MUSCAT: A delegation from the European Patent Office (EPO) visited the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday to acquaint the department officials with the European Patent Accreditation System and to learn about the patent system in the Sultanate. The visit comes as part of the cooperation and coordination between Intellectual Property Department with international offices operating in intellectual property. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the work of the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the patent system in the Sultanate, the current status, performance and patent statistics recorded in the Sultanate.

The delegation also introduced the European Office and its role in spreading innovation, fields of cooperation and activities organised by the European Patent Office. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Director of the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said, “The visit comes within the framework of seeking to improve the intellectual property services in the Sultanate and benefit from the international offices that have the lead in the field of patents. In 2017, the European Office received about 165,000 patents. The Omani Patent Office can make use of the data and information available in the European Office. The two parties seek to share experiences and cooperate in various fields, such as training examiners, exchanging information and other aspects of cooperation”.

Francois Regis-Hannert, Director- General of European and International Cooperation of the European Patent Office, said that the European Office has concluded many agreements with various countries of the world and the GCC countries. The visit aims to provide the facilities offered by the European Office, which can be used in the Sultanate. He added that the Sultanate is very interested in the European Patent Office, noting the increasing patent applications and innovation activity in the Sultanate in general. During its visit, the delegation was also briefed on the divisions of the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the system of registration of patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyright and related rights. — ONA