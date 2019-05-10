EU marks 10 years with former Soviet republics

Ansgar Haase and Ulf Mauder –

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promptly refused to attend a dinner in Brussels in celebration of the Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary next week.

As the European Union has decided to mark the milestone anniversary on Monday without a summit of its own leaders, Belarus opted to send its foreign minister. The Belarusian government would have preferred a great reception for Lukashenko, to fete a partnership on equal terms.

European Council President Donald Tusk, who must vacate his post this year, will have the dinner without the heads of EU states, as many are concerned about negative associations with EU expansion as their countries prepare for elections.

The EU is too bogged down by Britain’s planned withdrawal from the bloc to adequately tend to the problems of its partner states. Along with Belarus, the EU has Eastern Partnership deals with the former Soviet republics of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Despite some positive results, these six former communist states do not have much to celebrate on this anniversary. Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia and Moldova have made progress in conducting democratic elections. But other expectations have not been fulfilled.

During the last summit, in November 2017, there was a clear damper on Ukraine’s aspiration of accession to the bloc. EU expansion is not on the agenda, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the time. After all, how can the EU states provide a clear perspective to their partners if they do not even agree on what their own perspective should be?

Shortly after the EU signed its association agreement with Ukraine, the largest of the six former Soviet republics in the partnership, a separatist conflict erupted near Ukraine’s border with Russia.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting between the Ukrainian military and Russian-supported separatists. As Kiev pivoted westwards, Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which according to international law remains part of Ukraine.

Russia has long viewed the Eastern Partnership as an EU power play for expansion towards Russia’s borders and thus an affront to Russia’s interests. Russia has traditionally warned against partnerships at the expense of its close contacts with fellow former Soviet states. Moscow fears above all that it will lose even more influence in the post-Soviet space and leave the field open to Western companies.

Amid the Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary, it is clear that the confrontation with Russia has intensified. On both sides there are comparisons to the East-West tensions of the Cold War. The EU had long given the impression that its potential partners would have to choose between a close bond with the EU or with Russia. It was precisely this question that sparked the civil war in Ukraine.

Armenia early on decided against a course that could upset Russia. Armenia relies on Russia as a protective power in a territorial dispute with neighbouring Azerbaijan. Only in that way can Armenia retain control of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the wake of crises in Moldova and Ukraine, it is debatable which of these two Eastern Partnership countries is the poorest in Europe. For Ukraine, outgoing president Petro Poroshenko indeed achieved his promise of a visa-free regime with the EU. He should celebrate this achievement at the banquet with Tusk as one of his greatest successes. Most Ukrainians, however, can hardly afford such trips.

That Poroshenko lost his attempted re-election to comedian Volodymyr Zelensky in a landslide last month can be considered the judgement of the Ukrainian people. Many have lost hope for prosperity through the EU partnership.

Zelensky said on the night of his victory that Ukraine was a shining example of democracy in the post-Soviet space. In Belarus as in Azerbaijan, democratic progress is lacking, according to human rights defenders. Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, is more firmly at the helm than ever before.

Meanwhile, talk of potential EU collaboration with the Russia-initiated Eurasian Economic Union continues. German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed such a possibility at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin back in 2015.

Russia, in any case, still appears open to dialogue. Putin has long promoted an initiative for a common trade area from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

— dpa

