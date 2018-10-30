EU leaders laud Merkel’s decision, say she should serve out term

Berlin: European leaders on Tuesday expressed support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to step down as the head of her party, but directly and indirectly advocated for the leader of Europe’s largest economy to serve out her term.

Merkel delivered a shock announcement on Monday that she would cede the leadership of her conservative CDU and step down as chancellor when her current term expires in 2021. It came after a drubbing for her conservative bloc in state elections in Hesse and Bavaria.

French President Emmanuel Macron — a long-term Merkel ally and a fellow pro-European — referred to the chancellor’s announcement as “extremely dignified,” saying that “it is her choice, and I find itvery respectable,” according to the AFP news agency.

Speculation has been rife as to whether Merkel’s decision to relinquish leadership of the CDU could imperil her role as chancellor by enabling critics to push her out of the role before 2021.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte indirectly expressed support for Merkel serving out her term.

Merkel received similar backing from EU Budget Commissioner GuentherOettinger. — dpa

