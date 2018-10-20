EU-GCC energy efficiency workshop on Oct 28

MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), in partnership with the European Union-Gulf Cooperation Council (EU-GCC) Clean Energy Technology Network, is organising an EU-GCC Workshop on Energy Efficiency, to take place in the Sultanate on October 28 and 29. The workshop will focus on solutions and methodologies for the industry and building sectors.

Currently, GCC countries face many challenges in the energy sector, such as low energy efficiency, a chronic dependence on fuel subsidies and related high CO2 emissions. To tackle these issues, the GCC countries are now embarking on a clean energy transition pathway, which targets more sustainable, efficient and cost-effective methods for using energy. PDO is currently leading the way in Oman in building momentum for energy management and renewables through project execution, opportunity scoping and capacity building.

Energy efficiency measures and technologies, including smart technologies and Smart Cities, can play a major role in reducing energy intensity and thus emissions. There are solutions available, which are suited for small, medium and large-scale applications and which can be implemented in different sectors of the economy such as building and industry. — ONA

