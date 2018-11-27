Local 

EU delegation visits Majlis Ash’shura

Oman Observer

Muscat: Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, received a European Union delegation comprising Alexis Konstantopoulos and Cornelia Krautgasser at the Majlis headquarters on Tuesday. Al Mahrouqi touched on the importance in exchanging expertise between the Majlis and the EU, as well as means of enhancing cooperation, particularly in the legislative and oversight fields. He also gave a briefing on Shura march in the Sultanate and its evolution during three decades.

You May Also Like

Yogathon held to create awareness about yoga

Oman Observer Comments Off on Yogathon held to create awareness about yoga

Human resources conference kicks off in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Human resources conference kicks off in Salalah

PDO trains 471 young Omanis in different skills

Oman Observer Comments Off on PDO trains 471 young Omanis in different skills