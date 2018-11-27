EU delegation visits Majlis Ash’shura

Muscat: Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, received a European Union delegation comprising Alexis Konstantopoulos and Cornelia Krautgasser at the Majlis headquarters on Tuesday. Al Mahrouqi touched on the importance in exchanging expertise between the Majlis and the EU, as well as means of enhancing cooperation, particularly in the legislative and oversight fields. He also gave a briefing on Shura march in the Sultanate and its evolution during three decades.

