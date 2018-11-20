Oman Sport Sports 

Essa al Hasani grabs William Bonac title

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, Nov 20 – Omani bodybuilder Essa al Hasani snatched the title in William Bonac bodybuilding tournament 2018 held in the Netherlands recently. Al Hasani won the 90kg category to clinch the champion card in the tournament which saw 180 bodybuilders in action. “I am very proud with this achievement especially it occurred during the Sultanate’s 48th National Day. I would like to thank all who supported me and special thanks to my sponsors and my coach Nasser Mirza, Adil Wawan and Wawan protein,” Al Hasani said. The Omani bodybuilder affirmed that this title will open the floor for him to achieve more in the upcoming top tournaments and raise the Sultanate flag in all his participations. Essa had a comprehensive training programme for William Bonac bodybuilding and included two months’ camp in the UAE under supervision of coach Nasser Mirza.

