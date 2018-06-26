ESO’s awareness efforts spread across different regions in the Sultanate

Aligned with their goal of protecting and conserving Oman’s natural heritage, the Environment Society of Oman (ESO) concluded an education programme sponsored by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) last month. Started in 2015, this education programme included four topics: “Water and Energy”, “Oman’s Biodiversity”, “Ecological Footprint” and “Green Schools”. These topics have been presented to 90 schools across different regions of the Sultanate over the last years.

ESO’s education programmes work towards creating a culture of environmental awareness throughout schools by integrating concepts within the curriculum and allowing students the opportunity to apply eco-friendly habits to the day-to-day running of their schools and beyond.

Alongside the educational campaign, ESO’s community outreach team engaged with fishermen, tour offices and general public during a recent campaign held in Mussandam, The campaign, also funded by PDO, aimed at raising awareness on the importance of Oman’s marine biodiversity and the importance of its sustainability for the stakeholders. As part of the campaign dolphin watching guidelines were shared with tour offices and fishermen were educated on how to rescue and release entangled turtles.

“Part of our mission is to help protect Oman’s natural heritage by influencing and promoting environmental sustainable behaviour not only through conservation but through education, and awareness,” said Jawaher Al Ghafri, Education Coordinator at the Environment Society of Oman. “Through presentations and interactive games and activities at the schools, the Environment Society of Oman is working to engage and educate students, teachers, and parents on how they can get involved in making a difference.”

One of ESO’s main objectives is to raise awareness among general public and different stakeholders about the importance of conserving Oman’s natural heritage and engaging with different segments of the society to share the responsibility.

Abdul- Amir Bin Abdul- Hussein Al Ajmi, PDO’s External Affairs and Value Creation Director said: “We are delighted to partner with ESO who always help in spreading environmental and sustainability awareness throughout the Sultanate. At PDO, we are environmentally aware in our operations and our community. We strongly believe that giving time to educate the youth on the importance of the environment is crucial for future generations. We look forward to participating in more collaborative efforts to translate our shared ambition of a sustainable Oman into a reality.”

Founded in 2004, the Environmental Society of Oman is a non-profit organization helping to protect Oman’s natural heritage while influencing environmentally sustainable behaviour, through education, awareness and conservation. The organization, through its many partnerships and collaborations with various sectors raises awareness through a number of activities and projects while continuing research of Oman’s biodiversity to better conserve it.

YERU EBUEN & TITASH CHAKRABORTY