ESO urges everyone to observe Earth Hour tonight

Muscat: Environment Society of Oman has urged everyone in Oman to join millions of people around the world in celebrating Earth Hour on March 30th by switching off your lights for one hour from 8.30 pm.

“It’s a small gesture but we hope it will encourage us all to think and care more deeply about this wonderful planet of ours and how precious it is to us all. Oman has a unique natural diversity, from our mountains and valleys to our beautiful coastline, and we really need to do whatever we can to preserve and nurture it. One of the greatest threats to marine diversity is the alarming volume of plastic that clogs and stifles life in it. So let’s make that symbolic one-hour switch off on March 30 the start of a process in which we become a whole lot kinder to our oceans,” Eso said in a statement.

Starting as a symbolic lights out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour is now the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring millions of people to take action for our planet and nature.

From changing individual behaviour, to legislation, Earth Hour has achieved massive environmental impact – but as accelerating climate change and staggering biodiversity loss threaten our planet, we need to spark never-before-had conversations on the loss of nature and the urgent need to protect it.

Every year millions of people, businesses and landmarks set aside an hour to host events, switch off their lights and make noise for the Earth Hour movement. This year, we want to celebrate the diversity of life on Earth, and we want to invite your friends and family to celebrate with us!