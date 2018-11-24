Eshraqa-Khimji Ramdas turn values into vision for management trainees

MUSCAT: As part of the Management Trainees Program launched earlier this year, Nailesh Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas (KR), recently addressed the firm’s Omani management trainees, capturing the essence of KR’s rich heritage and how its values translate into vision and practice. Speaking at Khimji Training Institute he highlighted the conglomerate’s vision through Eshraqa, its Social Development Arm, to enable the young minds to overcome challenges and acquire maturity.

Welcoming the trainees, Nailesh Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas, said, “The KR family encourages its business leaders to think like entrepreneurs and take calculated risks. Without taking risks, there is neither personal nor business growth. As a complementary factor we must consider our level of community investment in our various endeavours, just as the KR Group does with its social development arm, Eshraqa, through which we aim to inspire the KR family to contribute positively as nation-builders”.

Nailesh passionately expressed the need for social development as a mandate for well-established corporations and brands, highlighting how Eshraqa delivers sustainable value to a broad range of local stakeholders, including youth of all ages, SMEs, women, and those in need. Moreover he presented the need to diversify business revenues according to the opportunities presented and add innovative solutions in every aspect, be it in renewables, technology, or otherwise.

