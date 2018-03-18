ESCAPE ZONE

Jarnan Cave compared to all the other caves in Oman is very simple and not very deep. But its history will give writers of Indiana Jones a run for its money.

Located in Izki, it is easy to miss this cave as it is hidden right below Al Nazar village right at the foot of Wadi Halfayn.

Legend has it that the cave already existed long before Islam came into the country. When the religion finally started to spread in the region, the story goes that a golden calf was hidden deep inside the cave so no one could reach it.

Some speculated that this golden calf is connected to the times of Moses but this might be a late addition to the tale.

Inscription at the mouth of the cave said, “The story speaks of two passages leading down to one side of the cave, and of the calf placed on the other.’

It’s hard to connect the cave mentioned in the legend and the one that welcomes you in Al Nazar. As caves are formed and changes depending on ground movement, it’s possible that the cave today is what remains of the original cave system with some portion of it totally covered overtime or destroyed totally by quakes.

Today, Jarnan Cave is memorialised with a few columns built to provide comfort to those who find themselves enamored by its fascinating tale.

While there is little to do in the cave itself, the ruins of the hara or the village on top of it offer plenty of opportunity for exploration and discovery.

