Erdogan, main rival stage final election rallies

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger, Muharrem Ince, made a final push for support at rival rallies in Istanbul on Saturday, a day before presidential and parliamentary elections widely viewed as the most crucial in Turkey for decades.

The winner of Sunday’s presidential contest will acquire sweeping new executive powers under a constitutional overhaul backed by Erdogan and endorsed last year by a narrow majority of Turks in a referendum.

Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for 15 years, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president, praised the executive presidency that comes into force after the election.

“God willing, Turkey will start flying with this system… With this system, we will achieve what others cannot imagine,” he told tens of thousands of supporters at a rally in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, the first of five planned for Saturday.

Erdogan, 64, also promised to deliver more of the big infrastructure projects that have characterised his time in power and helped make him the most popular — if also the most divisive — leader of modern Turkish history.

But with Turkey’s economic woes mounting, partly due to the lira currency’s sharp decline, Erdogan and his ruling AK Party are facing an unexpectedly strong challenge from a revitalised opposition.

Ince, a former teacher and the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP), has proved highly effective on the campaign trail, drawing huge crowds, especially in the big cities.

On Saturday, police said at least one million people had turned out in Istanbul’s Maltepe district to hear Ince promise to reverse — if he wins the presidency — what he sees as Turkey’s turn towards more authoritarian rule under Erdogan. — Reuters

