Equestrian show attracts riding fans

MUSCAT: The Oman Equestrian Federation (OEF) held its first equestrian show on the occasion of the Renaissance Day. The performance, which was part of Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) 2018, saw participation from 23 horse riders. The government is keen on maintaining Oman’s heritage and caring about the thoroughbred horses under the wise leadership of His Majesty. Participants took part in a joint march, led by Dhofar Municipality, at the festival square. It was attended by Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality. The performance drew a lot of visitors who enjoyed the traditional horse-riding, locally called ‘Al Ardha’.Fireworks were also displayed on the occasion.

A course for teaching youngsters horse-riding was launched at equestrian square. OEF came up with the idea in order to popularise the sport. A total of 20 people have enrolled for the course. Hakman al Shanfari, a coach, said: “The OEF’s initiative has been well-received, with many people expressing their willingness to learn horse-riding.” “Participants interacted positively with the course operators. We thank the Omani Equestrian Federation for its cooperation and for giving us an opportunity to conduct such a course,” said Rawan Fahad Moosa.