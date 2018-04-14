Equal colleagues with different competencies

Have you ever felt you are being undervalued or misjudged by others, perhaps by your boss, a colleague or a relative? It could be someone you met for the first time. It might also happen the other way. You underestimate someone for a behaviour or a decision he has made and you are not happy with or don’t agree with him. I trust many of us have experienced a similar feeling which, in most cases, happen unconsciously.

Generally, people are created with very distinctive characteristics. Skills and abilities are never the same. Each one is bestowed with different physical, mental and emotional qualities. Yes, people are different, but the difference between us is that some are good in something while others are good at something else.

It’s all about people’s capabilities and competencies in perceiving and doing things. Each one has his/her own way of doing things.

It’s true that Oman has developed with great efforts of the government supported by the people and with help from expatriates working here. However, the government’s constant and serious devotion in building the nation was behind the fast-growing Renaissance which happened in record time.

Thanks to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who devoted his time and effort to build the nation and promised a better future for all Omanis since his early days of ascension to the throne.

We don’t deny the role of expats who contributed to the development of Oman regardless of their nationality. As a matter of fact, we needed their expertise as the country was still young and undeveloped when the blessed Renaissance started.

Involving foreign expertise and learning from other countries’ experiences were very significant in the early stages of nation-building journey which started four decades ago. There is nothing wrong in seeking the help of others when paving the way for national development.

Today, we still have expats working in various government and private organisations in the country. Their efforts and support are touching all walks of life, which is remarkable and commendable indeed.

However, expats are coming here to make a living. This undoubtedly comes as first priority to them than serving this nation. Likewise, some started their own businesses and investments in this blessed land of opportunities where Omanis are kindhearted and hospitable. Accordingly, the country has become home to many expats.

On the contrary, supporting us in building the nation and being a part of the employment march here does not give expatriates the right to offend the local employees and undervalue them.

No matter who they are, all residents should respect the land, culture and the people of Oman as well as the rules and regulations of this country.

Oman, known as the land of peace, tranquillity and hospitality, and its kindhearted people offer residents and visitors alike a warm welcome like no other place in the world.

As an expatriate having a higher position over Omanis does not mean you have the right to misjudge them or undervalue the work they do, regardless of their jobs.

Just remember that Omanis are more devoted and sincere than any expatriate when it comes to serving the nation and its people. The expats’ role here is to teach and develop their Omani partners and colleagues as well as share their expertise with them.

Omanis are not to be regarded as labourers working for expatriates with higher positions.

Dear expats, you should have faith and trust in Omanis who have confidence in you as reliable partners. Don’t think of undervaluing or offending any citizen. Instead you owe a lot to the land, Omani government and all the Omanis for having the pleasure to be a resident with unrivalled freedom, peace and respect.

Like this: Like Loading...