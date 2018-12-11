Envoys submit copies of credentials

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Li Lingbing, Ambassador of China appointed to the Sultanate, at the Foreign Ministry’s General Diwan on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and China, as well as means of enhancing them on various fields.

Alawi also received a copy of credentials of Dr Qadam Shah Shahim, Ambassador of Afghanistan appointed to the Sultanate. Alawi welcomed the ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay and success in his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate. He also wished the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress and growth. — ONA