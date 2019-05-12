Envoy’s credentials copy received

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, on Sunday received a copy of credentials of Kim Chang-Kyu, who has been appointed as the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate. Alawi, who received the Korean ambassador in the general diwan of the ministry, discussed with him relations between the two friendly countries and means of developing them. They also touched on regional and international issues of common concern. The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

