Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Dr Tibor Szatmari, appointed-ambassador of the Hungary to the Sultanate, on Sunday. Alawi wished the ambassador success during his tenure, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Hungary further progress to serve the joint interests. The meeting was attended by a number of officials at the foreign ministry. — ONA

