Environment camp for teenagers held

MUSCAT: The youth committee at Muscat Club organised an environment camp for cleaning beaches and mosques at Yeti village in Muscat.

The camp was conducted under ‘Shababi’ programme run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

Shababi programme aims to target people below 30 years and connect them to sports clubs, complexes and centres to enable their technical skills and invest leisure time profitably.

The programme focuses on various aspects of environment.

All the participants from Muscat Club in the environment camp were briefed on the essentials of volunteering work and increasing the awareness of cleaning the environment.

The participants were divided into groups for the cleaning for beaches and mosques in Yeti area.

