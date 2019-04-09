Entrepreneurship Award panel announces details

MUSCAT: The main committee of the Entrepreneurship Award on Tuesday announced the details of the 4th edition of the award, entitled “Competition and Innovation”, during a press conference held at the Supreme Council for Planning under the patronage of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Board member of ‘Reyada’. The award is organised by the Public Authority for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises ‘Reyada’ and Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel).

During the press conference, the two categories of award were announced. The first category is the Best Entrepreneur Award. It includes Best Entrepreneur Award, Best Home Project, Best Small Enterprise Award, Best Small Enterprise Award, and Best Medium Enterprise Award. The second category is entrepreneurship support, including Best Finance Award, Best Corporate Support Award, Government Best Supporting Agency, Best Educational Initiative Award, Best Media Initiative Award, and Best Development Initiative Award.

Dr Al Sarmi said in a statement that the Entrepreneurship Award is a partnership between the public and private sectors and there is contribution and support from various government agencies and Omantel.

The 4th edition shows an increase in the cash prize for the winners of the Entrepreneurship Award category, with a total value of RO 180,000, of which RO 87,000 was allocated as cash prizes and RO 93,000 allocated to support programmes for the winners, to develop their abilities and knowledge.

Tariq bin Sulaiman al Farsi, Chairman of the Award Committee, Board Member of ‘Reyada’, said: “The award achieved in the previous three editions tangible successes that have contributed to the progress of the SME sector in the Sultanate and entrepreneurship in general, enhancing the business environment that is competitive and innovative.

“The partnership with ‘Reyada’ in the organisation of the Entrepreneurship Award confirms Omantel’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship in the Sultanate and small and medium-sized enterprises, and empowering them, to be able to expand its business and move from competition at the local level to regional and international competition. This will only be achieved through concerted efforts from various sectors”, said Talal bin Said al Maamari, CEO of Omantel.

Badriya bint Abdullah al Hinaieya, Director of the Award Project, Director of Planning and Quality Assurance Department, said: “Registration will be opened in May and will continue until August, to be followed by the evaluation and naming the winners in a concluding ceremony to be held in the beginning of 2020. — ONA

